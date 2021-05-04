Polyient Games Governance Token Trading Up 27.1% Over Last Week (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $324.06 or 0.00592854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and $3,967.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00086308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00070660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $477.72 or 0.00873979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,532.18 or 0.10120977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00102375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00044449 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,232 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

