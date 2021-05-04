Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 47.13%. On average, analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTMN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,501. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

