Post (POST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, analysts expect Post to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $114.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3,827.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Post has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $115.85.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

