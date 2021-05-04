Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.
POW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$38.00 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price target on Power Co. of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.86.
TSE POW traded down C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$36.25. 708,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,344. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$18.79 and a twelve month high of C$36.70.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
