Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

POW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$38.00 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price target on Power Co. of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.86.

TSE POW traded down C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$36.25. 708,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,344. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$18.79 and a twelve month high of C$36.70.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7500003 EPS for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

