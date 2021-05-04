PowerPool Trading Up 7.5% This Week (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00005144 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. PowerPool has a market cap of $67.00 million and $6.10 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,128,598 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

