PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.13.

PPG opened at $173.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $176.63.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

