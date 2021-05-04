Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

PRAX opened at $29.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.38. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). As a group, research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,632,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

