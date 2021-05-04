Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will post sales of $230.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.80 million and the lowest is $228.90 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $251.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $935.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $934.50 million to $937.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $950.23 million, with estimates ranging from $939.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.04. 4,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,167. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

