Primero Mining (TSE:P) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Primero Mining Corp. (TSE:P) (NYSE:PPP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.31. Primero Mining shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 1,270,083 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31.

About Primero Mining (TSE:P)

Primero Mining Corp., a precious metals producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Dimas gold-silver mine project located in Mexico.

