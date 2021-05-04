Primoris Services (PRIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Primoris Services to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Primoris Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

PRIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Earnings History for Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit