Primoris Services (PRIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Primoris Services to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Primoris Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

PRIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.