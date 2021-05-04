Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 11,627 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 141.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,037,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,848,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38.

