Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 8,093 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 229,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after buying an additional 150,732 shares during the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 388.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 332,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 264,278 shares during the period.

BSJM opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $23.43.

