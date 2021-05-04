Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,570,000 after purchasing an additional 188,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,602,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,182,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Bunge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,525,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Shares of BG opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.96.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

