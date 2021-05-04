Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Ross Stores by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $132.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $133.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 157.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

