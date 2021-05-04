Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,692 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Trex by 81.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $108.45 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TREX. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

