Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,864 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in The Progressive by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in The Progressive by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,460,000 after buying an additional 149,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

PGR stock opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $102.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

