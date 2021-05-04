ProAssurance (PRA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect ProAssurance to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. ProAssurance’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect ProAssurance to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRA opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.26. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRA. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price objective on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

