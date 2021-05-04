Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

