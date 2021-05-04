Probity Advisors Inc. Invests $642,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,218 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average is $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

