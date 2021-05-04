Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 267,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $81,613,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 779,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3,029.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $330.27 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $331.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.73.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Comments


