Project Pai Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.84 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $87.09 million and approximately $12.84 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0564 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00016515 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00046857 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,746,205,090 coins and its circulating supply is 1,543,114,289 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

