Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Prologis stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $1,129,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Prologis by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Prologis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

