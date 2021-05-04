Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NILSY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS:NILSY opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

