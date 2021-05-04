Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.0 days.
Shares of Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.
About Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil
