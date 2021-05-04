Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.0 days.

Shares of Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

About Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

