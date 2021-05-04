Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Short Interest Update

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PEG stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. 29,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,917. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock worth $380,694. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

