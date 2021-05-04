Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Increased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $15,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,348.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 117,687 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 120.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 18,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.94.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $63.42. 30,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,917. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.