Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PUBGY has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

PUBGY opened at $16.33 on Monday. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

