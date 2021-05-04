Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.