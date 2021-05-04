Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $78.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.85. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,683 shares of company stock worth $18,123,494. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 62,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 21,326 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.