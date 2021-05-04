Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.20 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

LH has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.69.

LH opened at $267.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.07 and its 200 day moving average is $225.40. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $155.19 and a fifty-two week high of $269.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,229,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,866,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after buying an additional 439,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,333,000 after purchasing an additional 310,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

