Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for NovoCure Limited Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for NovoCure in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $202.56 on Monday. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $220.48. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,066.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.29.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $18,957,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 648,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,506,553.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at about $589,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

