Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

Shares of TEVA opened at $10.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 286,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 37,046 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 380,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

