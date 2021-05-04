Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issued By William Blair

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for F5 Networks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. William Blair also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FFIV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $183.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.77. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $747,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $274,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,911. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

