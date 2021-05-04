Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Lifted by Analyst

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $12.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $12.79. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4,000.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $14.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $16.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $19.14 EPS.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,386.49 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,249.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,200.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,408,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,447,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $613,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,637 shares of company stock worth $5,426,309 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

