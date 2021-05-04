Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Decreased by William Blair

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. William Blair also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.82 EPS.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $858.91 on Monday. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $604.96 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 115.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $864.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $875.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after acquiring an additional 154,093 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,163,000 after acquiring an additional 47,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 477,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,168 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

