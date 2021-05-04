Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Office Properties Income Trust Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

OPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

