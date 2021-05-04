Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pason Systems Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$32.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.35 million.

PSI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$9.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$781.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.11. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$4.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

