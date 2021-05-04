Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The company has a market cap of $666.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

