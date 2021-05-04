Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO stock opened at $184.54 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.16.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.48.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

