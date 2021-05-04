QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.940-3.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $602 million-$616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.63 million.

NYSE QTS opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.94 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

QTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.47.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,013 shares of company stock worth $1,989,557. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

