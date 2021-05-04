Qtum Price Down 1.4% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $14.71 or 0.00026300 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $589.18 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,371,454 coins and its circulating supply is 98,337,651 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

