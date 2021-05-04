Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Short Interest Update

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Quad/Graphics by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Quad/Graphics by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. 5,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,732. The company has a market cap of $199.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. Quad/Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

