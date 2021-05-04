Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Up 4.1%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares were up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 75 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.12.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

