Qwertycoin (QWC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $167.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $167.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 82.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

