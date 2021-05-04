R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $28.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.92, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. R1 RCM has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $31.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. Analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $925,904.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,671.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

