R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.85. 6,064,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.14, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

In related news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 14,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $368,338.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,000.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

