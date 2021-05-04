Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of -281.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $102.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

