Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686,987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,731 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,485,000 after acquiring an additional 49,842 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.01. The stock had a trading volume of 269,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.43. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $228.30 and a 52-week high of $342.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

