Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hefren Tillotson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 119,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,597.2% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 192,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,599,000 after buying an additional 181,201 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,086. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.12. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

