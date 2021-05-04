Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $406.74. The company had a trading volume of 27,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $406.77. The firm has a market cap of $383.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

